People who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby invited to remembrance ceremony

People who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a baby are being encouraged to attend a remembrance ceremony.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust lead chaplain the Revd Charles Thody is asking for people to get in touch if they would like the name of their baby read out as part of this year’s annual baby remembrance service.

The event is held as part of National Baby Loss Awareness Week and allows families who have experienced the death of a baby a special time to remember them.

The event is being held at St Lawrence’s Church, Church Lane, Scunthorpe, on Saturday October 7 at 3pm.

The Revd Thody said: “The loss of a pregnancy or death of a baby is truly devastating and I believe possibly the toughest loss imaginable. Grief can be so intense and people can feel very lonely. The opportunity to experience an event such as this annual service is one way to help with this grief journey.

“We are asking people to get in touch if they would like the name of their baby read out as part of this very special and poignant service. People need to ring the chaplaincy office on 03033 302489 no later than September 18.”

Everyone who has been affected by pregnancy loss, stillbirth or neonatal death is invited to attend the service, where they will have the opportunity to light a candle in remembrance of the loss that has touched their lives.

The Revd Thody added: “Last year around 200 people attended and it was a lovely, uplifting and yet poignant service. Many people told me afterwards how much comfort they received from not only taking part in the service, but also meeting others who have shared their experience.”