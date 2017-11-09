People of Barnsley to vote on devolution deal next month after council backs poll plan

A public vote on whether Barnsley should support the One Yorkshire or Sheffield City Region devolution deals will take place next month after councillors unanimously backed the plan.

Plans to hold a community poll were announced by Barnsley and Doncaster councils earlier this month. Voters would be asked to choose between the government-backed Sheffield City Region deal or a proposed Yorkshire-wide deal.

At a full council meeting of Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council, every councillor voted for the poll to go ahead. Doncaster councillors will be asked to back a separate vote later today.

When the move was announced, Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton, who backs the One Yorkshire proposals, said he wanted to give Barnsley residents an opportunity to have their say on "a generation-changing decision on devolution".

He told the meeting today: "Almost everyone has given a view [on devolution] except the people who matter most, that is the public. They are the people we are supposed to be doing this for.

"There are clearly differences of opinion right across the region but what is clear is that this is a very big decision for us. It is a difficult decision, a 30-year decision which will be difficult to reverse, if at all."

He added that, while the decision was not legally-binding, it would be respected by the council, adding: "There is little point asking the people what to do and then ignoring it if you don't get the answer you want."

The measure was backed by councillors of all parties. John Wilson, leader of Barnsley's Conservative group, said a wider Yorkshire deal "would give us more clout and access to greater funding".

According to council documents, holding the poll would cost each authority £120,000. Every voter in Barnsley will receive a voting pack in the first week of December, giving information about both options.

People can vote online or by post, with a closing date of December 20. The result will be announced on December 21.

South Yorkshire's ongoing devolution saga which began in 2015 when then-Chancellor George Osborne signed an agreement with Sheffield City Region leaders, which includes Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Under the deal a directly elected mayor, due to be elected in May 2018, will be given £900m over 30 years and handed power over transport budgets and strategic planning.

But, in August, the leaders of Doncaster and Barnsley signed up to a pan-Yorkshire proposal, initially backed by 17 of the 20 local authorities in Yorkshire.

Sheffield and Rotherham Councils have not given their support to the deal and the Department for Communities and Local Government says it is not prepared to consider any proposal that cuts across the Sheffield City Region deal.