Pensioner dies after being hit by police car in Sheffield

A pensioner has died after being struck by a marked police car in Sheffield last night.

The incident happened on Penistone Road at 6.20pm.

A marked Astra police car on routine patrol was in collision with a 70-year-old man, a statement issued by South Yorkshire Police has said. He died at the scene.

Officers are supporting the family of the man, police said, and the Force has offered its “sincere condolences” to his family and friends.

The crash happened at the junction with Bradfield Road and the area was closed off last night as specialist staff investigated.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who can help police with the investigation, is asked to call 101.