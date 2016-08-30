Penistone Scout Group is seeking adult volunteers for new troop

Penistone Scout Group is expanding yet again!

The group, which currently has 274 members, is seeking adults who would like the chance to go camping, climbing, caving and lead community projects while helping to transform young people’s lives.

Scout leader Bruce Meek said: “As a leader at Penistone Scout Group, you will do all of this and more, using your skills and learning new ones. We want and need volunteers to help us plan and deliver a safe and exciting programme for young people, making sure every young person in the groups gets the chance to spend several nights away each year and enjoy the fun, challenge and adventure Scouting has to offer. We want to open another scout troop on a Monday to cater for another 30 young people.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, email bruce68@hotmail.co.uk or call 07921 766357.