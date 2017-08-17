Peggy celebrates her 100th birthday

A keen tennis fan has celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield.
Peggy Lee Dalton was visited by Coun Anne Murphy at Haythorne Place Care Home, in Shiregreen, to mark her special day.
The pensioner, who lived in Firth Park for most of her life, was a keen tennis player and supported one of her sons, Alan, when he played at national level.
Peggy Lee was born in Sheffield, the youngest of three children.
She never went out to work but stayed at home to help her mother
She stayed in her own home till she was 99 and enjoyed working in her large garden.
Been at Haythorne Place since December 2016
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.