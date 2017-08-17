Peggy celebrates her 100th birthday

Have your say

A keen tennis fan has celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

Peggy Lee Dalton was visited by Coun Anne Murphy at Haythorne Place Care Home, in Shiregreen, to mark her special day.

Peggy Dalton celebrates her 100th birthday at Haythorne Place Care Centre, Denise Hooper, Elaine Bowling, Lord Mayor of Sheffield Anne Murphy, Peggy Dalton, Mary Kennedy, Sharon Jackson-Prince and Zoe Hooper

The pensioner, who lived in Firth Park for most of her life, was a keen tennis player and supported one of her sons, Alan, when he played at national level.

Peggy Lee was born in Sheffield, the youngest of three children.

She never went out to work but stayed at home to help her mother

She stayed in her own home till she was 99 and enjoyed working in her large garden.

Peggy Dalton celebrates her 100th birthday at Haythorne Place Care Centre

Been at Haythorne Place since December 2016