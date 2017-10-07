Search

Pedestrians injured following reports that car mounted pavement outside London museum

Police at the scene on Cromwell Gardens in London, after several people have been injured after a car reportedly ploughed into people outside London's Natural History Museum. Picture: Henry Vaughan/PA Wire
Emergency services are attending an incident outside the Natural History Museum in London, amid reports a car has mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.

Here is what we know so far...