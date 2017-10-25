Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Doncaster

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said the 29-year-old was one of two men walking on the grass verge along the A614, away from Thorne towards the A18, when he was hit by a car at 12.05am yesterday.

A force spokeswoman said: "For reasons unknown, the 29-year-old is said to have stepped into the carriageway and was subsequently involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 207, travelling in the opposite direction towards Thorne.

"The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he currently remains, with serious injuries.

"The driver of the Peugeot - a 21-year-old man - and the other pedestrian, were not injured in the collision.

"Officers investigating want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the pedestrians prior to the collision."

Call South Yorkshire Police on101 quoting incident number 4 of October 24.