Pedestrian hit by a bus in Sheffield city centre

A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital with 'serious head injuries' after being hit by a bus in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Emergency services rushed to Arundel Gate in Sheffield after a pedestrian was knocked over by a bus at around 2.30pm.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital with what is believed to be serious head injuries.

The road was closed from the Crucible out of the city with buses diverted around High Street but it has since repoened.

More to follow.