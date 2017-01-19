Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Sheffield

A man who was hit by a car in Sheffield has died.

Charles Molloy, aged 89, suffered life threatening injuries in the collision on Boston Street, off London Road, on Sunday afternoon and died last night.

He was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra driven by a 40-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit and being unfit to drive through drugs.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Witnesses to the incident at 12.15pm on Sunday, or anyone with dashboard cameras who was driving in the area at the time, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.