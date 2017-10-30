Pedestrian dies after after being hit by two cars in Sheffield road

A pedestrian died after he was struck by two cars in a Sheffield road.

The 33-year-old, who has not yet been named, was walking along Ringinglow Road, Ringinglow, on Saturday night when he was struck by a Chrysler Grand Voyager.

South Yorkshire Police said the pedestrian and the vehicle were both heading away from the city centre when the collision occurred close to the junction with Hangram Lane at 10.15pm.

The driver of the Chrysler stopped at the scene but shortly afterwards the pedestrian was struck by a blue Jaguar S-Type travelling towards Sheffield.

The injured pedestrian was taken to hospital, where he died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and either witnessed the pedestrian, either vehicle or the incident to please come forward."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,206 of October 28.