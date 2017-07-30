Peak District Y Not Festival CANCELLED due to 'adverse weather conditions'

All acts at Sunday’s Y Not Festival in the Peak District have been cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’.

The sell-out festival at Pikehall will not be having any acts on the last day of the three-day event as organisers fear for safety concerns.

This comes after two days of rain which left the fields muddy and the stage sinking.

A statement from Y Not, which was issued at 8.55am today, said: “Unfortunately we’ve had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sunday due to the adverse weather conditions across the weekend, after consulting all the relevant authorities.

“The safety of our guests, performers and crew is our primary concern and the potential risk was too severe for Sunday to go ahead. We are very sorry for the disappointment and disruption caused to everyone who was looking forward to the final day of the festival.

“We understand that people will have questions about refunds. We will be giving all our guests further information about this over the coming days.”

This means fans will miss Two Door Cinema Club, Happy Mondays, Maximo Park, Deaf Havana, Fickle Friends, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, Catherine McGrath, Bad Sounds and Afterbloom.

News of refunds for festival goers will be announced in the coming days.