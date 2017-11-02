PCSO left bleeding after attack by yobs on Sheffield estate

A PCSO was left bleeding after he was attacked by yobs on a troubled Sheffield estate.

Yobs terrorising Sheffield suburb 'could force shopkeepers out of business'

VIDEO: Yobs hurl rocks and bottles at passing cars on Sheffield street

Drugs and nuisance youths to be tackled by new police team in Sheffield

Jimmy Staniforth was targeted yesterday afternoon as he patrolled the streets of Shiregreen, which has been plagued by a gang of youths terrorising the estate over recent weeks.

The Police Community Support Officer and a colleague had stones thrown at them as they walked along Hatfield House Lane at 2.40pm yesterday.

One of the stones struck PCSO Staniforth in his face, causing a cut under his left eye.

A gang of youths has been causing a misery in Shiregreen over recent weeks by hurling stones at passing vehicles and pedestrians, damaging property and abusing and intimidating local residents.

Last month PCSOs came under attack when their vehicles were pelted with stones on the estate.

A police probe into yesterday's attack is now underway.

Inspector Chris Lewis, in charge of policing the area, said: "Together with his colleague, PCSO Staniforth was carrying out foot patrol in the area as part of the ongoing operation to address the recent increases in anti-social behaviour and incidents of public order in Shiregreen.

"As they approached the junction of Hatfield House Lane and Bellhouse Road, they became aware of two youths on a mountain type bike. Both youths were on the bike, one pedalling, the other sat on the seat.

"Both youths began to shout abuse at the officers as they followed them along Hatfield House Lane.

"As the officers got to the One Stop shop on Hatfield House Lane, the youths, who were outside the Flying Fish on Sicey Avenue, began to throw stones at them.

"One of the stones struck PCSO Staniforth in the face causing a cut beneath his left eye, which has required medical treatment."

Insp Lewis spoke of his disappointment at the attack.

"It is disturbing that youths have attacked two men as they go about their job, purely for wearing this uniform.

"It is an extremely sad indictment on certain parts of society who think that this type of behaviour is acceptable. What they did was extremely dangerous.

"PCSO Staniforth has sustained a cut beneath his left eye, but was extremely lucky that the injuries were not far worse.

"This is type of incident is becoming more and more common place at this time of year, not just in Shiregreen but across certain parts of the city. Youths target police officers and PCSO’s with stones and fireworks when they attend incidents created by the youths.

"On many occasions this has involved the youths throwing things at vehicles and buses, in particular.

"I would doubt that many of their parents are aware what their children are doing when they leave the house each evening, and would ask that they take greater responsibility for them.

"Not only are their children endangering the lives of motorists and members of the public, when they throw stones and fireworks at moving vehicles, they are also putting themselves at significant risk of serious injury."

He appealed for witnesses to to the Shiregreen attack to come forward.

"The junction where this assault took place is extremely busy at that time of day and is extremely likely to have been witnessed by passers-by," he added.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about who may be responsible to please contact South Yorkshire Police."

The culprits were white and in their late teens to early twenties.

One is believed to have been wearing a grey tracksuit top, with three blue stripes down the sleeves.

Police patrols have been stepped up in Shiregreen over recent weeks and officers and using dispersal powers to prevent problem youths congregating on the streets together.

They have also hand delivered letters to the parents and carers of youths believed to be involved in anti-social behaviour, warning of the potential consequences of their actions, including losing housing tenancies.

Officers are also looking at the root causes of the issue and what can be done to tackle it now and long-term.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.