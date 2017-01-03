Pay as you feel market going from strength to strength

Generous Sheffielders have embraced the 'pay as you feel' approach of a new food outlet in the city as the wider concept goes from strength to strength.

The Sharehouse Market in Burngreave opened its doors on Christmas Eve, and a steady stream of customers has been snapping up the products.

Alice Johnson is excited about the future of the project in Sheffield

The market is part of the Real Junk Food Project which saves good products from going to landfill.

It's limited to two bags per customer, and shoppers pay what they feel is an appropriate price for their groceries.

Instead of money, they can donate their time volunteering at the shop on Carlisle Street.

There is plenty of choice, with heaps of fruit and vegetables - carrots, Brussels sprouts and cucumbers are in abundance - and boxes of noodles piled high.

Nikki Corder loves the pay as you feel concept of the shop in Burngreave

The food comes straight from the supermarkets, thanks to a deal with local outlets, and is in the storeroom at the market almost straight away.

Volunteers work there to sort the food, and get it on the shelves at the market. It's staggered over the course of the day, ensuring the food isn't all snapped up by the earliest customers.

The shop is in its infancy, and director Jo Hercberg was thrilled with how well it has been received.

Many people ensured they could afford a top notch Christmas dinner by visiting the shop on the first day.

The chocolates, fruit mince pies and turkey went quickly.

According to Ms Hercberg, the meat and dairy products were always popular.

Shoppers are keen to snap up any bargains at the start of each day. They are lined up before the door opens.

"People tell me there's a queue of 20 people out the front," Ms Hercberg said.

She is joined by Liam Garcia and Rene Meijer as directors.

Nikki Corder was doing her first shift as a volunteer yesterday.

The 36-year-old said the concept of the store was a winner.

"I'm loving it," Ms Corder, of Skye Edge, said.

"I love doing things like this."

Shopper Steve Bell, of Stannington, was on his second visit yesterday. He said it was important to make sure food wasn't wasted.

"At the end of the day, most of this would [otherwise] end up in landfill," Mr Stannington said.

"It's perfectly edible food. There's nothing wrong with it."

The 55-year-old Sheffielder said he had also visited the Steeple Corner Cafe associated with the project.

"I'd sooner go there, eat and make a donation," he said.

"The food is good."

Alice Johnson, 26, usually works on the logistics side of things in the market's warehouse.

The Glen Road, Nether Edge resident loves the varied work.

It's not just about the saving of food for her - it's a wider-reaching campaign which involves the shop, cafe and other entities.

The project also visits schools to teach them about the values of healthy eating and saving food.

"It's really exciting," Ms Johnson, who has a Masters degree in Public Health and International Development, said.

"We hope to expand even further."