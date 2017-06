Patrols were increased around Sheffield city centre after a man made threats at Snig Hill Police Station.

More officers were put on the beat yesterday evening around the Church Street area after a man had visited the police station and made threats - the nature of which have not been revealed.

The 45-year-old was located by officers a short while later and arrested.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield Central Local Policing Team said there was "no wider threat to the public."