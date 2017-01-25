Partnership is shortlisted for prestigious national award

An innovative approach to partnering up when purchasing medical supplies, which has saved Hospital Trusts in South and Mid Yorkshire more than £1m, has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Working Together Partnership Vanguard is a partnership of seven hospital Trusts, including Doncaster & Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, that are working together to strengthen each organisation’s ability to deliver safe, sustainable and local services. The partnership has now been shortlisted in the Health Service Journal Value in Healthcare Awards, in both the Innovative Procurement, and the Value in Support Services, categories.

The shortlisted bid demonstrates how Trusts can make significant savings simply by working together and sharing best practice approaches to support services, such as workforce management and legal services.