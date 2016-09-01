Partially Sighted Society’s open day

The Partially Sighted Society in Doncaster is hosting an Autumn Open Day, for people who want to find out more about the work they do.

A spokemsan for the event, on Thursday September 22, said: “Come and join us for a day full of information, technology, cups of tea and a good old chat.

“Meet old and new faces from several different suppliers of aids and equipment and local organisations providing different support and activities. Pop in or come and spend the day with us.”

Call 01302 965195 for more details or to book a place on the day.