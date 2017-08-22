PART TWO: Where do Sheffield tree campaigners go after High Court loss?

You could be forgiven for wondering quite what has gone wrong in Sheffield for the city council to feel compelled to take legal actions against residents - and even one of its own councillors.

The relationship between cabinet members, council officers and Sheffield's passionate tree campaigners is perhaps more strained than ever following a High Court judge's decision last week to grant an injunction effectively stopping anyone from protesting against felling by stepping inside safety barriers.

Amey will continue cutting down and replacing street trees as part of the Streets Ahead PFI highways maintenance contract, and work will accelerate between now and the end of the year in order to meet targets.

But campaigners who believe healthy trees are being felled in the name of profit are unlikely to be quietened by the court order.

So what does the future hold for both sides? The Star sat down with Bryan Lodge, cabinet member for the environment at the council, and Rebecca Hammond, co-chairman of Sheffield Tree Action Groups to take stock.

Saving healthy trees has been the mission statement of the various neighbourhood committees that make up Sheffield Tree Action Groups, known as Stag, for several years.

But there is now a wider purpose, according to co-chairman Rebecca Hammond.

“It’s now about making sure it doesn’t happen in any other city as well,” she said.

“If anyone else is setting up a contract, they look at the fine print.

“And we want the council and council officers to be held accountable for what has happened. Our ongoing campaign will be about that.

“We will be holding their feet to the fire.”

Mrs Hammond, a pharmacist, was not an activist when she joined Stag. She had marched against the Iraq war - ‘but so did many other people’.

Now, however, she and many other campaigners are determined to fight against what they believe is a lack of transparency around Streets Ahead.

“We, the people of Sheffield, do not know what standard our roads are supposed to be maintained at,” said Mrs Hammond.

“And that’s just talking about roads.

“We don’t know what’s supposed to be being done. We don’t know what is being done.

“We have become concerned because of the trees, but then you look at the rest of it. We still do not understand why it is that certain trees need to be felled.”

Stag accepts the financial pressures the council, like most others across the country, is under. But there are still questions about why some trees are retained and others are not.

Mrs Hammond said there did not appear to be a willingness to negotiate with Amey.

"I understand it’s very complex and there are all these other people in the equation as well," she added.

"But if some of the specifics are changed - you get to keep the tree and Amey are being paid just to use a slightly different product - if there was the political will someone would have taken a look at it.

"We need some negotiation but maybe it’s possible. But they don’t seem to even be willing to try it."

She added: “If they have done that, why haven’t they trumpeted about it? They haven’t been able to provide examples.”

Campaigners will continue their protests from today, but will have to move on from ‘direct action’. Stag will now focus on ‘set piece’ gatherings designed to put their points across to the public.

Mrs Hammond and fellow co-chairman Chris Rust are also working hard to spread the message to new supporters from both inside and outside the city.

“We have 7,000 people on the Facebook page,” she said.

“Every day we are getting e-mails from people in and out of Sheffield saying ‘I think this is outrageous, what can I do?’.

“Every time the council does something outrageous we get more support.”

The court case naturally attracted more attention - although the judgement was not short of criticism for some of the campaigners’ evidence.

Mr Justice Males said some points made by Dave Dillner, Calvin Payne and Alison Teal were ‘far-fetched’, particularly regarding the Streets Ahead contract.

He also criticised their barrister John Cooper QC for falsely alleging that Amey had been convicted of corporate manslaughter before the contract was signed, when no such conviction existed.

Mrs Hammond said that was an ‘unfortunate mix-up’, but pointed out that campaigners only had days to prepare their case.

She added: “He has been critical of our side - ‘far-fetched’ allegations. How can he say that when he hasn’t seen the contract?”

With 20 years of Streets Ahead left, issues surrounding trees are unlikely to disappear. But can Stag and the council work together in the future?

Mrs Hammond said there was some hope, but it came down to trust.

"I remember a conversation stood under the Chelsea Road elm, when someone walked past," she said.

"We started talking and he was concerned about mental health services, social care.

"I completely agree, but what this whole issue has opened up to me is that if this is the decision making, what else is there going on in local politics? I now understand why some people just move from one campaign to another.

"I used to think on the whole the council would make the best decisions. There were things beyond their control but they tried to make the best decisions.

"And now I wonder are they doing the best for the city.

She added: “We might not have been in this position if they had been willing to talk a couple of years ago.

“If they had talked and listened and addressed some of the concerns we might not be here. I do feel like it’s a bed of their own making.”