Parrots spotted 'living wild' in Doncaster suburb

An eagle-eyed resident has spotted two Indian Ringneck parrots 'living wild' in a Doncaster suburb.

Robert Kennedy said he has seen the exotic birds living in the Rose Hill and Epsom Road areas of Cantley; and believes they have been dining out on food from bird feeders and fruit trees.

Two Indian Ringneck parrots are believed to be 'living wild' in a Doncaster suburb. Picture: Robert Kennedy

He continued: "They are a beautiful sight to see everyday and to be woken up by their cheerful squawk.

"It would be interesting to find out if they have been spotted anywhere else in Doncaster and if there has been more seen than the two we know about."

Mr Kennedy has even set up a Facebook page entitled the 'Cantley Squawkers,' through which he hopes people will share sightings of the birds.

You can visit the page here.