Parkrun revealed as Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre’s newest partner

Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre has revealed Parkrun is its newest partner.

The global running phenomenon has teamed up with sports scientists, engineers, psychologists and public health experts from Sheffield Hallam University to develop ways to improve the health and wellbeing of the UK population.

The new partnership will enable academics at the AWRC to conduct research into the nation’s physical activity levels and look at how the free running events are impacting health outcomes.

Parkrun is the third organisation to sign up to be a major partner of the AWRC after Toshiba and Westfield Health provided £3m pounds of cutting edge equipment and research funding.

The AWRC is set to become the most advanced research and development centre for physical activity in the world, creating ‘innovations that help people move’ in sport, health-care, physical activity and leisure and will work with the private sector to design new products and services from initial concept all the way through to market.

It is delivered alongside Legacy Park Ltd at Sheffield’s Olympic Legacy Park - a joint venture between Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Sheffield City Council.

Professor Steve Haake, director of the AWRC, said: “This is a huge step for us. Parkrun is an internationally renowned organisation that hosts almost 1,000 runs per week across the world. Their aims mirror ours in that they want to make it as easy as possible for people to be physically active and help them to live better for longer.”