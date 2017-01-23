Parked car ends up in middle of road after rolling down Sheffield hill

Police had to move a parked car that rolled down a hill and ended up in the middle of a Sheffield Road.

The empty black Mini was parked in Bagshot Street earlier today when it started to move, only coming to a stop once it hit another parked car in Sharrow Vale Road.

No-one was hurt, but the road was blocked and police were called to tow it away. Twitter user Shahid Ali, who posted a photo of the car, said officers arrived at about 4.15pm.

It is not yet known where the owner was.

