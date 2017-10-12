Park group holds first community dig day

Residents living near to a Sheffield park are joining forces to tidy it up and create a community garden.

With support from Sheffield City Council and other partners, The Friends of Woodseats Playground: Graves Park are asking volunteers from the local community to help tidy up the playground.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 15, from 11am until 4pm and all are welcome to go along and help.

Volunteers will be filling planters with spring bulbs donated by local businesses Greenwoods and Homebase; clearing the stream banks and carrying out a host of other jobs to make the community garden a beautiful place to visit.

Louise Haigh MP and local ward councillors are also attending.

In addition, there will be a Tiny Dig Day for children from a local nursery on Friday 13.

The Friends of Woodseats Playground: Graves Park was formed by local parents in May 2017 with the purpose of developing the playground as a friendly, fun area that benefits everyone in the vicinity. The friends group said the Community Dig Day was one of a number of activities being organised to make that aim a reality.

They have started a crowd funding page - http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/ woodseatsplayground - and want to raise £20,000 to resurface the playground - the number one concern for users.

David Kemp, chairman of the group said: “We are extremely proud to have organised the first Community Dig Day in Woodseats Playground, and have been thrilled by the support that we have received so far from the local community. Our group was formed to help make Woodseats Playground a place which everybody in the local community can enjoy, and we look forward to creating a beautiful community garden with our hardy volunteers on October 15.”