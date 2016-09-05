Parents demand action at Sheffield crossing too dangerous for lollipop lady

Parents protest walked children to one Sheffield school to demand action at a ‘dangerous’ junction deemed too hazardous for a lollipop lady.

More than 45 parents marched their children to High Storrs school in Bents Green today to demand a safe crossing at the Hangingwater and Whiltey Woods junction, which is used by hundreds of pupils.

Concerned parents walked their children to High Storrs School to demand a safe crossing at the Hanginwater and Whiltey Woods junction.

Martin Jacobs launched the campaign after his daughter Grace, aged 12, sustained three breaks to her leg and two to her arm after a motorist hit her at the junction.

Now more than 5,500 people have signed a petition calling for a crossing and Nick Clegg, MP for Sheffield Hallam, has joined the call for action.

Martin Jacobs said: “We’ve taken the unusual step of doing a mass walk with our kids to school to highlight that Sheffield Council are failing in their duty to protect our children.

“We are faced with the ludicrous situation of the council saying it’s not safe for a traffic warden, but not wanting to provide an alternative as my daughter’s accident wasn’t serious enough or a fatality.

“Let’s not wait for a life changing injury or a death to occur before action is taken. We are calling for a full council meeting at the end of September to finally get them to come forward with a solution to the problem.”

Nick Clegg MP has also offered his support. He said: “The lack of a safe crossing point is a serious problem... It is only a matter of time before someone gets seriously hurt.”

Coun Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said: he was ‘concerned’ about the issues raised in the petition and will respond when it is received.

He said: “In the meantime signs that say ‘Children Crossing’ have been provided and a speed indicator device was installed in July. Also, in autumn we plan to extend the Greystone’s 20mph zone to include the section.”

He added that there has been ‘significant cuts’ to the council’s road safety budget from central government.