Paedophile doctor works at South Yorkshire hospital

A paedophile doctor convicted of downloading 'revolting' child sex images is working as a consultant at a South Yorkshire hospital.

Consultant Philip McAndrew, aged 56, was fined £1,500 in 1998 after he admitted downloading pornographic images of young children on his computer.

The radiologist has eight job conditions imposed on him by the General Medical Council, including clinical supervision, having to notify the GMC of new employment and allowing the GMC to share information about him with employers.

He is also barred from working as a locum and must tells employers of the conditions imposed on him.

He was working as a consultant radiologist in Fife, Scotland, at the time at the time his offending was discovered but moved to Ireland after his employers said his behaviour failed to meet their required standards.

He was forced out of his next job at the South Infirmary in Cork after bosses learned of his conviction.

According to his LinkedIn profile - an online CV - he has been employed at Barnsley Hospital as an associate medical director and consultant radiologist since April 2001.

A GMC spokesman confirmed the doctor's registration status, adding: "The doctor has a conditions on his practice for a matter that we continue to investigate."

It is believed Dr McAndrew, a married dad, is on a six figure salary.

When he appeared in court for downloading the child sex images, his own lawyer described them as 'revolting'.