Paedophile doctor taught at University of Sheffield

A doctor with a criminal record for downloading child sex images taught at the University of Sheffield.

Dr Philip McAndrew, aged 56, was revealed as having a criminal record for downloading pornographic images of young children on his computer at the weekend.

It emerged that despite his record, dating back to 1998, he still works at Barnsley Hospital.

The married dad, who is a radiologist,was fined £1,500 after admitting the offence at court.

He has eight job conditions imposed on him by the General Medical Council, including clinical supervision, having to notify the GMC of new employment and allowing the GMC to share information about him with employers.

He is also barred from working as a locum and must tells employers of the conditions imposed on him.

He was working as a consultant radiologist in Fife, Scotland, at the time at the time his offending came to light but moved to Ireland after his employers said his behaviour failed to meet their required standards.

He was forced out of his next job at the South Infirmary in Cork after bosses learned of his conviction.

According to his LinkedIn profile - an online CV - he has been employed at Barnsley Hospital as an associate medical director and consultant radiologist since April 2001.

It also states that he is a 'clinical honorary lecturer' at the University of Sheffield.

But university bosses stressed today that he no longer teaches medical students.

A spokeswoman said: "The doctor was given an honorary lecturer title because of some previous teaching responsibilities at Barnsley Hospital - he no longer teaches medical students.

"The appropriate background checks are the responsibility of his employer - Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. We are liaising with the Trust on this issue." ​