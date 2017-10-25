Owners of popular children's play centre in South Yorkshire left 'utterly devastated' after overnight break-in

The owners of a well-loved children's play centre have been left utterly devastated after it was broken into by thieves overnight.

Play Valley, located in Dearne Valley, provides dedicated play zones for babies, toddlers and children up to 12-years-old and popular with families across the region.

However, the owners took to Facebook this morning to update their thousands of followers that they had been broken into overnight.

The family-run business said they were beyond heartbroken when they discovered what had happened and had taken the decision to close for the rest of the day.

Their post read: "We are utterly devastated to find we have been broken into overnight.

"Being a small family business, with lots of regular loyal customers and many children who love to visit us week in week out this is beyond heartbreaking.

"Today we will be closed, however we will be putting together an action plan for the party bookings over the coming days.

"Please be assured we will contact you as soon as possible once we have determined time scales etc for making the building safe again.

"We are truly sorry to anyone planning to visit us today. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates."

A picture uploaded alongside the post shows one of the ransacked rooms with a huge hole in the side and rubble on the floor.

The post has been shared hundreds of times by disappointed customers, many of whom have slammed the disgusting behaviour of the burglars.

Vicky Barker posted: "What utter low life's!!! Hope they get caught and you get back on your feet soon x"

Jill Nash: "Why on earth would anyone destroy an area where children enjoy playing is beyond me!!!"

Sarah Boldy said: "This is awful! Hope you don't let this set you back, we love visiting and your business has been a great addition to our town!! Absolute disgrace some people hope they catch them!"

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.