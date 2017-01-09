Owls fan Cristiano Ronaldo plans Hillsborough visit to see Sheffield Wednesday win promotion

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to visit Hillsborough after imploring Sheffield Wednesday to win promotion to the Premier League.

The Real Madrid ace could set foot on the Hillsborough turf before the end of the season - if pleas by Owls' skipper Jose Semedo come off.

Ronaldo and Semedo (right) on holiday together. (Photo: Twitter).

The pair are close friends - and Ronaldo's proposed trip to S6 comes after Semedo stunned his team mates by revealing the pair's friendship on a mid-season break.

The Owls had flown out to Amsterdam for a festive bash in November and as the drink began to flow, Barry Bannan urged Semedo to prove his friendship with the Euro 2016 winner by getting him on the phone.

Said Semedo: '"Varry and Steven Fletcher were asking me to ring Cristiano. They thought I'd say no, no, let's not do that.'

"So I FaceTimed him. They knew we were friends, but didn't really realise how close we are."

Jose Semedo and Cristiano Ronaldo are big friends.

During the call, Ronaldo implored Wednesday to win promotion to the Premier League after hearing so much about the club from a friend to whom he has spoken almost every day for the past 20 years.

He also plans to visit Hillsborough in the near future to sample its unique atmosphere.

"They couldn't believe it,' Semedo added. 'He was talking to them normally, like he knows Bannan or Fletcher like a friend. It was crazy, they couldn't believe it. "Oh my God, I'm talking to Ronaldo". I hope he can make it over, I want him to come for the fans. I want them to see Ronaldo, a huge star, step on to their pitch."

The pair met in Sporting Lisbon's academy and still set a week aside every summer for their families to holiday.

'I see Ronaldo as a proper brother,' said Semedo. 'We've grown up together. He doesn't think he would ever have reached the level he has, but believes it's down to our mentality not to give up on anything.'