Overturned car causing traffic chaos in Sheffield

An overturned car is causing traffic chaos near Meadowhall this afternoon.

The accident happened on Vulcan Road, off Rotherham road shortly before 5pm.

Motorists are reporting queues which are getting worse as the afternoon progresses.

Police and ambulance officers are on the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said two cars were involved the collision.

Two female occupants of one vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but were not taken to hospital.