Over 50 vehicles broken into in Sheffield in five days

Thieves have broken into over 50 vehicles in Sheffield so far this week, it has been revealed.

South Yorkshire Police said that between Monday and this morning, 53 vehicles were broken into across the city.

Altogether, 93 vehicle crimes have been recorded.

The police force issued the figures to encourage motorists to step up their security.

A force spokesman said: "Please remove valuables and tools from your vehicles."

Offences reported include the theft of power tools from vans in Blackburn Crescent, Burncross and Wesley Road, High Green.

Headphones were stolen from Quarry Road, Handsworth and a mobile phone and keys were taken from Clifton Avenue in the same suburb.

A handbag was taken after a car window was smashed on East Bank Road, Arbourthorne and laptops were taken from Eleanor Street, Darnall and Lyminster Road, Fox Hill

Anyone with information on thieves targeting vehicles should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.