Over 100,000 Sheffield residents at risk of heart attacks and strokes and many don't even know it

Over a quarter off all people in Sheffield have high blood pressure, shock new figures reveal.

Around 142,000 city residents - some 26 per cent of the population - are at an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to a national charity.

But worryingly, statistics from Blood Pressure UK say 65,700 Sheffield people do not know they have high blood pressure and have never been tested.

The news comes as the charity launch a campaign for people in Sheffield to get their blood pressure checked for free and added that 'nine out of ten' strokes are 'completely avoidable'.

There has been an 'increase' in people between the ages of 25 and 65 suffering strokes and heart attacks, the charity said.

Leading health figures say that cutting down on salt, exercising more regularly and eating more fruit and veg are the best ways to keep blood pressure under control.

The Know Your Numbers! Campaign is the UK’s biggest free blood pressure testing event. During 18-24 September 2017 ‘Pressure Stations’ around the region, including all branches of Wicker and Peak Pharmacy, will measure blood pressure and volunteers will provide information and advice on simple steps to keep blood pressure under control.

Associate Professor Jamie Waterall, lead for cardiovascular disease prevention at Public Health England, said: “High blood pressure is the third biggest cause of early death and ill health in England. This is why it's so important to know our numbers, in the same way we would know our weight or height - it is arguably one of the most important numbers we should know as adults.

Professor Graham MacGregor, chairman of Blood Pressure UK says: “By lowering the population’s blood pressure even a small amount, we could save the NHS over £1billion every year.

“As an individual having your blood pressure checked is the most important step that you can take to reduce your risk of stroke, heart attack or heart failure.”

Pharmacies running free blood pressure tests

Wicker Pharmacy, 55-59 Wicker, Sheffield, S3 8HT

Peak Pharmacy, 1 Oxclose Park Road North, Halfway, Sheffield, S20 8GN

Peak Pharmacy, 2A Bridge Street, Killamarsh, S21 1AH

Peak Pharmacy, 4-5 Greendale Shopping Centre , Green Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 2LJ

Peak Pharmacy, 1 Stubley Drive, Dronfield Woodhouse, Dronfield, Derbyshire, S18 8QY

Peak Pharmacy, Unit 2 Gosforth Valley Medical Centre, Gorsey Brigg, Dronfield Woodhouse, S18 8UE

Peak Pharmacy, 40 Market Street , Eckington, Derbyshire, S21 4JH

Peak Pharmacy, Eckington Health Centre, Gosber Road, Eckington, Derbyshire, S21 4BZ