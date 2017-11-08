Outstanding primary school celebrates perfect inspection

Staff and children at an exceptional Sheffield primary school are celebrating after receiving a perfect inspection report.

Malin Bridge Primary, in Malin Bridge, has been hailed as outstanding in all areas, the highest possible rating, by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

And unusually inspectors have given no further areas for the school to develop - instead the inspection report said to further improve leaders must simply 'sustain their focus on providing a high-quality education for all pupils'.

Headteacher Robbie McGrath said: "We are really proud of the report which we feel gives a really true reflection of the school and affirmed lots of things that I already believed about the staff and the children.

"I feel really lucky to be a headteacher of such a wonderful school and being able to work with such hardworking children and staff that bring a sense of fun and enjoyment to everything they do.

"I am really excited about where the school can go next, despite Ofsted not giving us anything significant to work on and I am really confident that the school will only get stronger and stronger due to the relentless drive of the children, staff and governors.

Malin Bridge Primary's key stage two school council celebrate the Ofsted report

Mr McGrath, who has been at the school since 2010, said he was particularly pleased the curriculum at the school shone through the report.

Inspectors said: "The inspiring curriculum, which is responsive to the school's context, is central to realising the school's vision for pupils to celebrate diversity, be aspirational and enquire about the world."

Inspectors added that pupils achieve 'consistently well in all key stages and subjects over time'.

Other highlights in the report include the high-quality teaching, highly effective leadership and very-respectful relationships between staff and pupils.

It also praised the effective partnerships with Sheffield Council and other schools in the area, which inspectors said support the school's continual development and wider educational community.

But it added that the 'leaders and governors are mindful of striking the appropriate balance so that outcomes for pupils at Malin Bridge remains the school's greatest priority.