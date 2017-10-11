Outrage as university students wear offensive 'consent is a myth' t-shirts on Sheffield bar crawl

Sheffield students have caused outrage after some were pictured wearing t-shirts with 'disgusting and offensive' messages scrawled on them during a bar-crawl.

Hundreds of students were on a North vs Midlands vs South Freshers Bar Crawl with most wearing white t-shirts supplied by the organisers.

While many decided to write playful messages on their friends' shirts, others caused horror when they were spotted with offensive and 'deplorable' messages scrawled on them.

In pictures, sent to the Tab, one male student was pictured wearing a white t-shirt with the phrase 'consent is a myth' written on the back.

Others were pictured with shocking messages including 'I touch kids', 'Maddie is in my cupboard' and 'rape me'.

Matt Millner, a second year Marketing Communications and Advertising student at Sheffield Hallam, told The Tab: "It was a group of five lads and one girl. The others had equally horrible stuff written on theirs like 'rape is not a crime' and 'she CAN be asking for it'.

"Everyone was looking at them and dead-eyeing them, my group of 10 people moved away because it was ruining the night seeing such disrespectful stuff."

The bar crawl, organised by EatMyDisco Events, took place on Thursday, September 21, and was open for both University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam students.

Students were pictured in a number of city centre bars including Tiger Works, West Street Live, Players, Soyo and Code.

A spokesperson for EatMyDisco said: "We cannot control what individuals write on their T-shirts but naturally deplore any controversial statements or slogans which might cause offence.

"If the individuals involved can be identified to us we will do everything we can do ensure they are banned from all future bar crawls.”