Outdoors Future Camp comes to The Outdoor City

The Outdoor City will host the UK’s first ever conference and networking event next month, designed to inform, inspire, challenge and unite the future leaders of the outdoor recreation industries.

The Outdoors Future Camp will feature market insight sessions, inspirational speakers and topical workshops. The Outdoors Future Camp has an overnight camp-out element and a series of activities including trail-running, bouldering and mountain biking; inspired by Sheffield’s remarkable routes, tracks and trails and all within easy access of the conference hub.

A joint initiative by the Outdoor Industry Association and ISPO ACADEMY, Outdoors Future Camp is a brand new type of event aimed at younger up-and-coming outdoor professionals, with a focus on developing, inspiring and connecting future leaders.

Sheffield stepped up its profile and highlighted its outdoor credentials with an outdoor economic report in 2015 when it launched as The Outdoor City; the UK’s leading destination for city culture and outdoor adventuree.

Coun Mazher Iqbal, cabinet member for Business & Investment, said: “We are delighted that Outdoors Future Camp will be held in Sheffield. Our status as The Outdoor City makes this particular event even more fitting and gives us the opportunity to showcase some of the more alternative venues, settings and experiences that Sheffield has to offer.”

This event, at Ecclesall Woods Discovery Centre on September 5-6, has been specifically created to reach the important next generation and future leaders of the outdoor industry; bringing together their enthusiasm, vibrancy and dynamism to celebrate and encourage them to progress their careers.