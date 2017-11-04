Outdoor classroom plan will help Sheffield youngsters learn about the environment

Children could soon be learning more about Sheffield’s great outdoors in a woodland classroom.

Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust wants to create a teaching space at Greno Woods.

If approved, the wooden shelter would be used for lessons on a range of environmental subjects.

Woods manager Chris Doar said: “Greno Woods is a beautiful woodland on the outskirts of Sheffield. In recent years more and more visitors, from near and far, have been coming to take advantage of this green gem in Sheffield’s crown.

“We’ve been embracing Sheffield’s title of The Outdoor City and working with the local community and landowners to manage this influx and improve the woods for wildlife and people alike.

“Thanks to funding from the European Regional Development Fund’s LEADER programme and Veolia Environment Trust, we are developing a masterplan to improve visitor facilities, looking at issues such as parking and toilet facilities, improvements to site security, access and interpretation, and a toddler play trail for the wood’s youngest visitors which will be installed ready for next spring.”