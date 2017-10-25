Out Of This World event returns to Sheffield city centre

Have your say

Sheffield's sci-fi fanatics are eagerly anticipating the return of the Out Of This World Festival on Sunday.

The festival of sci-fi, magic and halloween returns for its fourth year to celebrate all things other worldly.

Spread across the city centre, the event attracts anyone who enjoys sci-fi, comic books, gaming, magic, illusion, halloween and all things spooky.

Thousands of adults of children, many dressed in costume, visit every year to enjoy the many different events.

The festival will be spread out over the Winter Garden, Town Hall, Tudor Square, Millennium Square, the Peace Gardens and The Moor.

A magic zone will be set up in the Town Hall Square and Town Hall with some of the best magicians and illusionists set to appear.

The Moor will be set up for younger children and families to get into the spooky spirit, complete with face painting, street entertainments and craft sessions.

The event will run from 10.30am to 5.30pm and is free admission.

A number of roads will be closed for the event including Leopold Street, Fargate (High St. Junction) and Pinstone Street from 9.30am to 7.30pm.

Norfolk Street, Tudor Square and Surrey Street will also be closed from 7.30am to 7.30pm.

Bus diversions can be found here.