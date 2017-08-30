Open day the latest step in Sheffield's Wincobank regeneration

A community event on Saturday at Grimesthorpe aims to showcase the area for locals and visitors, as volunteers continue to use a £10,000 grant for its benefit.

The day will take place at the Grimesthorpe Community Centre, and is the first of its kind at the venue for many years.

The Romano Jilo Dancers, a Green Top Circus Skills workshop, the Merry Maypole and face painting will be among the attractions, with a free snack for the first 100 people to walk through the door.

The day is part of a bigger project to revitalise the Wincobank Hill area, with the annual Light Up the Hill lantern parade not too far away.

Four community centres in the area have banded together to get more people using their facilities.

Volunteers from Upper Wincobank Chapel, Wincobank Village Hall, Lower Wincobank TARA and Grimesthorpe Family Centre, have shared ideas and experience to attract visitors.

A year-long Big Lottery Awards For All grant of £10,000 for the Wincobank Champions project has been shared between the centres.