One lucky Meadowhall shopper will win £1,000 TOMORROW - this is how you can put yourself in with a chance of winning

A £1,000 prize is up for grabs at Meadowhall tomorrow (Friday November 3) for one lucky shopper.

The newly refurbished Beaverbrooks will be opening its doors to the public – with 50 Christmas crackers to hand out to the first people through the door.

The new look Beaverbrooks store

But it won’t be just keyrings, paper hats and festive jokes for one lucky customer, as one of the crackers will be filled with an extra-special prize – a £1,000 Gift Card to spend at the shiny new Beaverbrooks store.

The cracker giveaway will mark the official re-launch of the Meadowhall store which first opened its doors in September 1990.

The latest refurbishment will introduce a fresh contemporary feel to the store, including a new TAG Heuer ‘shop-in-shop,’ a diamond consultation room, a stunning bridal display and exterior signage.

As well as an extensive range of Beaverbrooks diamonds and jewellery, the revamped store will also stock a range of prestigious Swiss brands including Breitling, Omega, Tudor and Gucci, as well as top name fashion watch and jewellery brands.

One lucky cracker will have in it a very special prize

Carly Walker, store manager at Beaverbrooks Meadowhall, said: “The Meadowhall store has been a firm favourite in the shopping centre for over 27 years, so we wanted to celebrate our new-look store with a ‘cracking’ giveaway like no other.

“We can’t wait to see customer’s faces as they pull our special Christmas crackers – especially the one lucky shopper who’ll be winning a £1,000 Beaverbrooks shopping spree!”

Situated on The Arcade, the Meadowhall store will be open to the public from 10am on Friday 3 November. As well as the Christmas cracker giveaway, customers will also have the chance to win a £500 Beaverbrooks Gift Card, by submitting their details in store before 5pm on Sunday 5 November.