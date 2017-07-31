'One final push' needed to save historic Sheffield pub The Plough

Have your say

The community is running out of time to save a Sheffield pub with a strong sporting heritage.

Campaigners have until August 17 to raise £120,000 to buy The Plough in Crosspool under a community share offer.

That is when the asset of community value status on the pub runs out, and owners Enterprise Inn can look at selling the historic building.

The Plough Community Benefit Society, comprised of former regulars at the pub, are behind the campaign to save it.

"We felt passionate and that it was shame to close it," member Mark Shipman said.

The group of eight has raised £96,000, and Mark Shipman said the campaign needed 'one final push'.

Under the offer, interested people can contribute between £250 and £2,000.

Mr Shipman said the largest pledge so far had been £5,000.

A private investor has offered to buy the pub and lease it back to the community for at least 10 years.

The group was on the hunt for businesses who would like to become community investors.

"They wouldn't have a say in any of the decisions the committee would make, but it shows they're a caring company," Mr Shipman said.

The 44-year-old Westover Road, Sandygate man and his colleagues have been garnering support from community groups like the Crosspool forum.

"We've been going to local community group meetings," Mr Shipman said.

Campaigners hope to apply for a grant from the Plunkett Foundation's More Than a Pub programme to boost the coffers.

Opening in 1695, the pub has links to football and cricket.

"The rules of modern day football were amalgamated there," Mr Shipman said.

Cricketer Tom Armitage, who played for England and the USA, was once the landlord at the pub.

Last orders were called in April 2016.

Mr Shipman said it would be a shame to lose a pub with such a strong sporting history.

Pubs like the King's Head and Bell Hagg have closed their doors in the area.

To do your bit to save the pub, email ploughsandygate@gmail.com

You can donate to the crowd funding page here