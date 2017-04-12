One Direction star Louis Tomlinson set to avoid prosecution

Doncaster-born pop star Louis Tomlinson is set to avoid charges over an alleged attack on a photographer at an airport.

The 25-year-old One Direction star, from Bessacarr, was arrested following an incident at Los Angeles International Airport on March 3, when he was travelling with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office said Tomlinson will be called to a hearing before the authority later this month but is not expected to be prosecuted.

A spokesman said: "Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future.

"Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures."

The attorney's office said a letter will be sent to Tomlinson on Tuesday with details of the hearing, which will take place at the end of April.

The case was due to be heard at LAX courthouse on March 29 but the hearing was postponed.

Tomlinson and Calder had been returning to Los Angeles after a holiday in Las Vegas when he allegedly clashed with a photographer, named in reports as Karl Larsen.

Lawyers for the singer said he was 'provoked' by the paparazzi during the incident, while Calder is believed to have argued with onlookers who began filming the row.

An arrest record showed Tomlinson was held under citizen's arrest and the alleged offence was classed as a misdemeanour.

After the incident, Tomlinson's lawyer Martin Singer said: "The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport.

"This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity.

"While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defence."