ON THIS DAY: 1997: Smash stripper movie The Full Monty premieres in Sheffield - PICTURES

It is one of the world's favourite comedy films of all-time - and on this day 19 years ago, The Full Monty blasted Sheffield into the global spotlight for the very first time.

For it was on August 26, 1997 that the comic flick about redundant steelworkers turning to stripping to make a living, made its premiere in the city - before going on to become a box office smash across Britain and the world.

The Full Monty was filmed on location in Sheffield.

The UCI cinema at Crystal Peaks was the setting for the screening of the movie, filmed across the city in the proceeding 18 months, and starring the likes of Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy.

"Tinsel town fever gripped Crystal Peaks as star-studded celebrities turned out in force for the Sheffield premiere of the film The Full Monty," wrote The Star's Bill Brotherton back in 1997.

Among the celebrities attending the glitzy bash were Wheel of Fortune hostess Jenny Powell and Emmerdale stars Claire King and Peter Amory, better known to viewers of the ITV soap as Kim and Chris Tate. Sheffield Wednesday star David Hirst was also there.

Locations in the movie included the now demolished Tinsley Towers, the Job Centre in West Street, Attercliffe, Idsworth Road, Shiregreen WMC. Langsett School and Parkwood Springs.

William Snape and Robert Carlyle were among the stars.

The film was a huge commercial success, taking $258 million globally - and was the highest grossing film in the UK until being outsold by Titanic.

It also made a star of schoolboy actor and Steel City local William Snape, then 12 and now 31, who starred as Nathan, the son of Robert Carlyle's character Gaz in the movie.

Directed by Peter Cattaneo the film also stared Steve Huison, Tom Wilkinson, Paul Barber and Hugo Speer.

The film was later adapted into a musical in 2000 and a play in 2013.

The title of the film referred to the fact that the men were prepared to strip totally in the film.