ON THIS DAY: 1997: Death of Princess Diana - her Royal visits and how Sheffield reacted after her passing

19 years ago today, Princess Diana died in a road smash that sent shockwaves around the world.

Everyone knows the details of that fateful day in Paris on August 31, 1997 so we're instead looking at her visits to Sheffield during her lifetime and how the city reacted in the days that followed the tragedy.

A young Diana fan prepares to set off from Sheffield station for her funeral in London.

If we are to believe biographers and newspaper reports, Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles was seriously floundering when she dropped into Sheffield for a solo visit on July 16 1991.

Yet, typically, she betrayed no hint of her personal troubles as she chatted, joked and laughed with Sheffielders - and there were dozens of them - who turned out to that memorable visit to the city.

In her lifetime she was one of the most photographed individuals in the world and while in Sheffield she was captured on film many times by the Star’s shutter-happy photographers.

A key part of the Princess’s tour was a visit to Sheffield’s Harris Birthright Centre for Reproductive Medicine in Jessop Hospital.

A big screen at Sheffield Cathedral relayed her funeral.

Devoted crowds of royal watchers began gathering outside the building hours before she was due to arrive.

Armed with Union flags and flowers of welcome, they stood in the bright sunshine waiting for Diana.

Brother and sister Jason and Keri Hinchliffe of Moorbank Road, Sandygate, were seeing a member of the Royal family for the first time after recently moving to the city from South Africa.

Keri, aged 17, said: “I would like to say hello to her and say how happy I am to see her.

Diana took time to chat and meet with fans on her visit to Sheffield.

“She is so friendly and so glamorous and always looks as if she is enjoying her job. She is always smiling and happy.”

Grateful mum Deborah Newton, whose 13-month-old daughter Kate was born with the help of the Birthright Centre, was a VIP guest at the hospital.

The 34-year-old mum from Goole was due to meet the Princess and said: “Kate was born after research at the clinic.

“They helped us achieve our wish and I cannot over-emphasise the importance of their work.”

Diana visits a factory in Sheffield in 1984.

Princess Diana - wearing a cream and blue pinstripe suit - arrived in the county at RAF Finningley, near Doncaster, and travelled by car to Sheffield, getting to the hospital just before noon.

The Birthright charity’s progress had been closely followed by Diana, who was the organisation’s patron.

She officially opened the centre in 1986 and returned on that day to learn about breakthroughs in research into infertility.

She was introduced to hospital staff, charity trustees and South Yorkshire businessman Kevin McDonald and his wife, who were major sponsors of Birthright. He was managing director of Doncaster firm Polypipe.

Princess Diana posed for a picture with some of the children whose parents sought help from Jessop’s special unit. She also cradled a five-month-old baby girl.

Her delight was so obvious that she was lost for words.

Many Sheffield people travelled by train to London to attend the funeral.

Diana was giving a helping hand to a mum who had spent seven years trying to have a baby before having twins after treatment at the Birthright Centre.

The lucky mum was Stephanie Dilnot from West Yorkshire.

Outside the hospital the Princess chatted to some of the hundreds who turned up to catch a glimpse of her.

Her sunny sense of humour was ever-present - particularly when she joked to a well-wisher who presented her with a gift: “Oh, no I can’t carry that! It would ruin my street cred…”

The incident happened at the Cutlers’ Hall, where a special lunch was organised to raise money for Birthright by Master Cutler Hugh Sykes and wife Ruby.

The lunch raised up to £20,000 for the charity after guests paid £75 a head for the pleasure of having lunch with the Royal visitor.

The Princess was then due to meet the events organiser of the World Student Games Disability Programme and participants in the It’s Our Year Too programme.

After lunch, the Princess broke protocol and set off on unscheduled walkabouts in Sheffield city centre to speak to as many of her lucky devoted fans as possible.

She then travelled to Rotherham, taking part in another walkabout before calling in at Rotherham Relate, the marriage guidance organisation.

While there, she spent seven minutes alone listening to a young couple’s marital problems.

The couple, who had four children, told her that unemployment had put a strain on their marriage.

The Princess, who was Relate’s patron, spent longer than planned touring the marriage guidance offices in Percy Street, despite arriving 20 minutes late in Rotherham after visiting Sheffield.

Following her death, Sheffield, like the rest of the country and the world, was plunged into mourning. Floral tributes piled up at key buildings across the city and Sheffield Catherdral relayed coverage of her London funeral on big screens.

Books of condolence were opened and many Sheffielders travelled to London for the funeral with their own floral tributes.

Princess Diana at the Cutler's Hall in Sheffield.