ON THIS DAY: 1951: Sheffield United beat Sheffield Wednesday 7-3 in 'spectacular' Steel City Derby

It is a scoreline which will warm the heart of any Blade - and send a shiver down the spine of any Owl.

For exactly 65 years ago today, the Steel City Derby recorded its most spectacular scoreline - Sheffield United 7, Sheffield Wednesday 3.

Fred Furniss, pictured at Bramall Lane when he was 85, missed a penalty in the 1951 Steel City Derby.

A game that's still fondly remembered by Blades fans today, whether they were there or not, here's the tale behind that ten goal thriller at Bramall Lane on September 8, 1951.

The Second Division game is remembered for the most amazing scoreline in the history of the Steel City derby and was witnessed by a crowd of 51,075.

Wednesday had just been relegated from the First Division, coming straight back down after going up in 1950.

They were looking to yo-yo back up again, but their neighbours United had designs on promotion too.

Harold Brook, one of the Blades goalscorers.

In early September, ahead of the derby, both teams were a point behind the early pacesetters, Notts County.

United would claim top spot by the end of the day with an astounding victory at Bramall Lane.

Wednesday took an early lead through Keith Thomas, but Derek Hawksworth and Harold Brook made it 2-1 to United at half-time.

Fred Furniss had missed a penalty for United, who would momentarily regret his failure on the hour when Dennis Woodhead equalised.

Alf Ringstead, pictured here in action for Blades v Huddersfield in 1958, scored a brace in the famous victory.

But then the sky fell in on Wednesday; within a few minutes, Alf Ringstead (twice), Hawksworth and Fred Smith had flashed the Blades into a 6-2 lead.

Woodhead scored his second of the game, but Brook restored United's four-goal cushion before the close of play. It was, at the time, the stand alone largest winning margin in a Sheffield derby.

Ahead of the return fixture at Hillsborough in January, 17-year-old United trainee Graham Shaw turned up at Bramall Lane in his kit and boots, preparing to play for the reserves. But there had been a miscommunication. Shaw had been selected to make his debut in the derby, and with less than an hour to kick-off, had to wing it across the city via tram. He made it just in time, running out in front of 65,327 good folk, finding himself part of a team that completed the double over Wednesday, United running out 3-1 winners.

But despite a Derby double, it would be the Owls who would have the bragging rights come the end of the season.

Pictures from the game were printed in the Green 'Un.

Despite putting ten goals past Wednesday in those two games, the Owls, powered by the incredible scoring prowess of Derek Dooley, roared to the Second Division title, bagging 100 goals along the way, with Dooley netting 47 of them in all competitions.

Of course, Wednesday's moment of revenge would come in 1979 with the Boxing Day Massacre.

Played on 26 December 1979, Wednesday won 4–0, with goals from Ian Mellor, Terry Curran, Mark Smith and Jeff King.

And if you are wondering, the two sides have now met 127 times, with Blades winning 45, Wednesday 42 and 40 draws.

Derek Hawksworth scored two goals for United.

Dennis Woodhead scored two goals for the Owls on that day back in 1951.

Newspaper reports described the result as an "avalanche."