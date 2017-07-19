On-the-run driver wanted after crashing into cars in Sheffield suburb

A police hunt is underway for a driver who fled after crashing into a number of cars in a Sheffield suburb.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of cars were damaged in Hillsborough in the early hours of Sunday.

Vehicles were struck by a black Volkswagen Golf in and around Singleton Road and Hammerton Road at around 12.20am.

The driver abandoned the car in Hammerton Road, close to the junction with Dodd Street, and fled.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called at around 12.20am on Sunday following multiple calls from the public reporting a vehicle had been involved in several collisions with parked cars and street furniture in Singleton Road, Hammerton Road and the surrounding area.

"The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Golf, is believed to have come to a stop in Hammerton Road, close to the junction with Dodd Street.

"The driver is believed to have ran off from the scene and enquiries are ongoing to identify both the driver and anyone else who may have been inside the car at the time."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 17 of July 16.