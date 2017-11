Have your say

Police are urging revellers on nights out in Sheffield city centre to keep hold of their mobile phones after a spate of thefts.

The Sheffield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said there has been three reported phone thefts in the last week.

A spokesperson said: "Another three crimes overnight from people reporting theft of mobile phones in the city centre whilst on a night out.

"If you're out this weekend remember to keep your valuables safe."