Olympic hero Jessica Ennis-Hill reveals her favourite Sheffield hangout spot

Olympic superstar Jessica Ennis-Hill has travelled across the world during her incredibly successful career; but Sheffield has always been in her heart.

The Sheffield-born star, who was appointed a Dame in the 2017 New Year Honours, enjoyed a glittering career before her retirement in October 2016.

Made by Jonty

Winning world titles in Berlin, Qatar, Spain, South Korea and competing in competitions across the globe, Ennis has certainly done her fair share of travelling.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the sports star lifted the lid on the best places she's visited and her favourite things to do on holiday.

Ennis revealed her best night out and favourite city was New York, her favourite restaurant was in Sydney and her number one bar was in London.

However, despite her globetrotting adventures, the former Olympic champion revealed her favourite cafe was right here in Sheffield.

She revealed that Made by Jonty was her go-to place for brunch and would be the first place she would recommend to visitors.

Made by Jonty is a popular cafe on the Sharrowvale Road ‘foodie’ mile. Sheffield born and bred, Jonty worked in kitchens across the UK, before opening the Made by Jontydoors in May 2010.