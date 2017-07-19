Olympic cycling stars battle for supremacy on the streets of Sheffield

Have your say

Three Olympic gold medallists were among the field of top British cyclists to speed through Sheffield this evening.

Roads around the city centre were closed for the 2017 HSBC UK | National Circuit Championships.

Despite the threat of thunderstorms cycling fans gathered to watch stars including triple Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy try to cross the finish line first.

There were several South Yorkshire riders looking to make an impact in the men's race, such as Rotherham's Russ Downing, a team mate of Clancy with JLT Condor.

In the women's race Olympic team pursuit champion Katie Archibald took on two-time national champion Eileen Roe, who was defending the title she won in 2016.

Olympic gold medallist Elinor Barker was also keen to make an impression on the road racing circuit.

Spectators brave the threat of rain.

Riders raced for about an hour around the 1.4km course that began outside the Town Hall in Pinstone Street.

Crowds watched the cyclists go along Arundel Gate, past Sheffield Hallam University and left up Norfolk Street past the Crucible Theatre, taking in Sheffield's landmarks as they rode.

British Cycling’s director of cycling Jonny Clay said before the race that he was 'delighted' to bring the race to Sheffield.

He added: "The city has hosted elite level circuit races for the past five years and we know there is a huge appetite for cycling there.

Cyclists speed through the streets.

“These championships will give the people of Sheffield and the wider region the chance to watch some of the country’s finest male and female riders in action, and we look forward to welcoming another passionate crowd to the event.”

Event organiser Marc Etches is a Sheffield native and spoke of his pride in attracting the championships.

He thanked Sheffield Hallam and the city council for their 'fantastic' support.