Old medal donated as Sheffield FC's stadium and museum plan gathers pace

They say every little helps.

And Sheffield pensioner Audrey Humberstone has certainly put that notion into practice.

The back of the medal.

We revealed on Monday how plans to build a stadium on the site where world football began in Sheffield has moved a step closer after 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar pledged their support to the scheme.

Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, want to build a new ground and museum at Olive Grove in Heeley where it all began in 1857.

As negotiations continue between the club and Qatar football officials, Sheffield pensioner Audrey read our coverage and came forward to donate an old football medal to the proposed museum.

The 85-year-old told how the medal has been sat in her Totley home for decades and she wanted it to take pride of place in the proposed visitor centre for football fans from across the world to see.

Richard Tims at the site.

She said: "I think having a visitor centre is a great idea, the club has so much history and hopefully this medal is part of it."

She told how it belonged to her dad James and was handed to her in a box full of old coins and other bits when he died in 1975.

Mrs Humberstone told how the medal has bronze and silver on it with the initials SASFL and an image of a footballer and a ball in the middle of it.

She said that an antiques dealer told her a few years ago that it is affiliated with Sheffield FC, but there is no date on it and she is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Audrey Humberstone with the medal.

She said: "I'm fairly sure its connected with Sheffield FC but my dad never talked about it. I would love to hear more information about it."

Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims described the donation as "great news" and urged anyone else who has memorabilia that they would like to donate to contact the club.

Qatar has not pledged funds for the scheme at this stage and the visit last week was seen as a way of establishing links and getting the ball rolling.

A previous appeal launched in 2015 to raise £2 million for the project yielded about £40, 000 but there are hopes the visit will help to kick start the project again.

The partnership follows previous meetings between Mr Tims and Sheffield University-educated Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar’s Word Cup supreme committee.

For the time being the club will continue to play at their current site in Dronfield. The club has not yet announced timescales for the project, but Mr Tims said the building work would take two years.

*If you have any information about the medal email lee.peace@jpress.co.uk