Ofsted to publish critical report on Sheffield-based training provider after firm loses court bid to suppress it

The education watchdog is to publish a critical report on a Sheffield-based adult training and apprenticeship after it lost a court bid to suppress it.

An injunction obtained by Learndirect against the publication of the Ofsted report was lifted on Monday.

The company, which has almost 73,000 trainees on its apprenticeships and training programmes, went to the high court to try and quash the report in which it is said to have been awarded the lowest possible grades.

Ofsted confirmed it will publish the report, based on a four-day visit in March, on Thursday.

The company, which was privatised in 2011, said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ with the verdict.

A spokesman for Learndirect said: “Ofsted’s inspection was challenged because we believe the process did not give a true reflection of learndirect Limited’s training quality and performance.

“The business presented compelling evidence as part of the appeal to support this view.

“In particular, we felt that the sample size of 0.6 per cent used by Ofsted to arrive at its conclusions is not sufficient to judge the quality of Learndirect’s training.

“We are therefore extremely disappointed with the verdict.

“Learndirect Limited will continue working with the Education and Skills Funding Agency to ensure our learners are fully supported as they proceed with their courses as usual.

“The outcome of the inspection does not affect the non-ESFA and e-assessment contracts held within our adult skills business, learndirect Limited or learndirect Apprenticeships Limited, which is independent and was not subject to an inspection from Ofsted.

“We continuously review our performance and strive to provide the highest standards of service for learners and apprentices.”

An Ofsted spokesman said it was ‘very pleased’ with the outcome.

He said: “Seventeen inspectors took part in this inspection over four days when they spoke to learners and apprentices.

“Inspectors interviewed employers, apprentices and learners in person and over the phone, reviewed portfolios of work, and looked at progress reviews when they gathered evidence.

“As well as visiting apprentices in their workplace, inspectors also reviewed a wide range of evidence to ensure that both the judgements and inspection grades were secure.

“Ofsted will publish the inspection report about this learning provider on Thursday.”

Further education publication FE Week, in a joint investigation with the Financial Times, successfully contested reporting restrictions on the case.