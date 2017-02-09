Officers injured in police chase through Sheffield

Two officers were injured in a police chase through Sheffield after they spotted a car believed to have been stolen.

Last Thursday, officers in Tinsley saw a BMW believed to have been stolen from Deepcar the day before.

They began following the vehicle and during the pursuit two officers suffered injuries but details of what happened have not yet been released.

The car was later abandoned and a 21-year-old man from the Manor estate in Sheffield was arrested and later charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and dangerous driving.

