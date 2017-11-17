Officers arrest Sheffield man after spotting cannabis plant by his window while on patrol

A Sheffield man has been arrested after police on patrol spotted a cannabis plant through his window.

Officers from Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team were out on the Clay Pit estate in Darnall and came across the plant on full-view.

Officers had to knock down the door

The force applied for a warrant to raid the address and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

A spokesman from the neighbourhood team said: "I guess the moral is threefold. One, go to court, two, don't grow cannabis in your living room or anywhere else and three, answer the door!"

The male was also wanted by magistrates' for more than a month in relation to another offence.