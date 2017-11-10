Officer pictured taking his helmet off to sit and chat with a homeless man in Sheffield goes viral

This is the heartwarming moment a police officer was pictured sitting down and chatting with a homeless man in Sheffield yesterday morning.

The police officer can be seen sitting next to the homeless man on the Moor in Sheffield with his helmet placed by his side.

South Yorkshire Police revealed the picture was sent in to them yesterday morning by a passer-by on their way to work.

In a touching Facebook post, the force wrote: "A big thank you to the person who sent us this touching photo today.

"One of our officers was photographed chatting with a homeless man on The Moor in Sheffield this morning.

"The person who took the photo said they thought it was amazing to see and wrote to us: “I’m not sure what the conversation between the two was about as I was in a rush to work and quickly got a picture.

""But even if it wasn’t great news for the homeless man, the respect the police officer gave to him shows you not all police are bad people!”

"Thank you for sharing the photo with us, we are so proud of our officers and it’s lovely when people let us know that they are, too!"

Sheffield residents were quick to praise the police officer in the picture with many labelling him an 'inspiration'.

Ziggy Denyer said: "People shouldn't be shocked st seeing this! We have an amazing police force! I'm sure whatever their conversation was about enriched them both! X"

Sarah Fett said: "I see this a lot. We have a lovely community police officer in Barnsley who knows our homeless well and always checks on them. I melt when I see him. So touching xxx"

Sylvia Hitchen said: "An inspiration to us all, we all could be kinder to those less fortunate. Well done."

Joan Cox said: "What a wonderful display of compassion, sensitivity and respect. SYP have some of the best police officers in the country and this photo depicts just that."

Gaz Carter said: "Believe it or not there’s a heart behind every number. Not everyone sees the caring side of the force. Great picture."